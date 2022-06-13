From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Burger

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Burger Le Kock Tryggvagata 14, 101 Reykjavík They are back, and how! The craft burger OG might have slipped off their throne last year but looks like they took the feedback to heart ‘cause these burgers have never been better. So much so that, one of the panel quipped, “I eat here so often, my friends think I practically live here.” And with good reason—no one toasts potato buns to crisp perfection like they do, or cooks patties to such medium rare goodness. Everything is made from scratch, including the condiments! This is gourmet fast food, with all of the fine dining attention to detail and none of the sacrifice on fun and flavour. Our current favourite? The Trump Tower. Runner-Up: Yuzu Multiple locations Yuzu continues to enjoy popularity, going by the fast and furious expansion spree they’ve been on lately. Consistency, the dreaded Achilles heel of Icelandic restaurants, hasn’t spared them however. But for the most part, the burgers continue to be a tasty alternative to the simple standard fare with the coriander-sprig, hot sauce and yuzu-mayo combo in the Chilli Cheeseburger still going strong. “It is an excellent grease-fix,” confessed one of our panellists. Newcomer: 2Guys Laugavegur 105, 101 Reykjavík With their title being a riff on the well known 5 Guys chain, 2 Guys was a burger we were ready to ignore, truth be told. But they’ve got us between the bun and patties! Helmed by Robbie ‘Kronik’ and chef Hjalti Vignisson, these are textbook one-handed smashed burgers perfect for a night out with friends. The laid back, nostalgic burgers are served with a touch of humour and a load of charm. Don’t believe us? Try the 2 Pac with its sneaky bits of candied jalapeno and crushed Doritos.

Previous Winners 2021: Yuzu 2020: Le Kock / Búllan 2019: Le Kock

