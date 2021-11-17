From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2021: Best Art Hall

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2021 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals. Although there is still a pandemic going on, all these places have been accessible and safe throughout the restrictions. So sanitise those hands, put on a mask and enjoy.

Best Art Hall Ásmundarsalur Freyjugata 41, 101 Reykjavík Ásmundarsalur is all in one theater, art gallery, coffee house and even a marketplace for new art made by young and interesting artists in Iceland. It’s lively, offers fantastic art and atmosphere, and the house is especially beautiful and worth visiting. Runner-Up: Kling & Bang Grandagarður 20, 101 Reykjavík Kling & Bang have been on our Best Of lists from the beginning. And there is a good reason for that; the gallery always displays the best of the best of new art in Iceland, made by the freshest artist around. If you want to know what’s up, you need to check this place out. Runner-Up: Núllið Gallerí Bankastræti 0, 101 Reykjavík In a tiny, repurposed public toilet underneath Bankastræti, Núllið combines a punkish atmosphere with simplicity. The gallery is a creative venue for street art and up-and-coming artists in Reykjavík. This is where you could find the next Erró.

