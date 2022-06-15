From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Thai

Best Thai

Ban Thai

Laugavegur 130

Ban Thai continues to rule the roost when it comes to Thai restaurants—but we can’t help feeling that this is a category that could do with a serious shake up (we’re looking at you, Mat Bar, with that Northern Thai pop-up). It would have to be stiff competition however, as Ban Thai doesn’t seem to rest on its laurels. Just take a look at their website which reads like an admonishment for whatever preconceived notions you may have harboured about the cuisine. Recently, we’ve enjoyed their smoky grilled pork in a sticky tamarind glaze.

Runner-Up: Krua Thai Skólavörðustígur 21 “Iceland isn’t cheap—which should be an opportunity to showcase quality food and produce,” our panellist astutely observed. Thai restaurants here, however, are often shorn of that herby, fresh punctuation associated with the cuisine, presumably as a cost-cutting measure. That being said, Krua Thai has long been the local go-to for Thai food. Loyalists swear by their fragrant curries, generous portions and attentive service.