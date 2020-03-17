From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2020: Best Newcomer Bar

Let’s not beat around the bush: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like to do more than drink, which could very well be why this country doesn’t have a space program. 2019 was a big year in the downtown drinking scene, with some old favourites closing and some strong newcomers opening. Some facts of life, however, remained the same: alcohol is still expensive, but that doesn’t stop us from partying. How else would we have sex?

Best Newcomer Bar Röntgen Hverfisgata 12 Here we are—another unanimous winner! Since it opened but months ago, Röntgen has charmed the party-goers of Reykjavík. “They are doing something ambitious and fun. It looks great. It has good energy, good cocktails, and a great dance floor,” one panel member announced. This prompted a giggle out of another panelist. “Yes, I have done some stupid dancing there and it was always accepted.” It’s safe to say that there hasn’t been a bar that has so quickly found its audience, and we can’t wait to see what Röntgen gets up to. Runner-Up: Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar Laugavegur 27 Every oenophile—wine connoisseur, for the uninitiated—knows that to truly appreciate wine, it’s imperative to find a quiet and undistracting environment. Vínstúkan Tíú Sopar is a cosy basement bar perfectly made for this. The menu is varied, the bartenders knowledgeable, and the location ideal for starting out a night, which made it an easy pick for runner-up. Newcomer: Jungle Cocktail Bar Austurstræti 9 Jungle is a back-to-basics mixology haven. Filled with cosy leather couches, the bar has already—in its short time—elevated the downtown cocktail scene with its unusual, innovative, and frankly delicious drinks. Stop by, take a seat, and prepare for some of the wildest mixes you’ll find in Reykjavík.

Previous Winners 2019: Luna Flórens & BrewDog

2018: Veður

2017: Pablo Discobar

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2020 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!