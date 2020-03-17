From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2020: Best Place For Cocktails

Let’s not beat around the bush: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like to do more than drink, which could very well be why this country doesn’t have a space program. 2019 was a big year in the downtown drinking scene, with some old favourites closing and some strong newcomers opening. Some facts of life, however, remained the same: alcohol is still expensive, but that doesn’t stop us from partying. How else would we have sex?

Best Place For Cocktails Miami Bar Hverfisgata 33 With a sharp aesthetic that’s miles ahead of any other joint in town, Miami serves up pure vice with a splash of cosmopolitanism and a dedicated basement ping-pong room. Their cocktail menu—designed by master mixologist Martin Cabejšek—takes your favourite classics and mixes them up into complex 21st century drinks. If that’s not enough, they also offer Cuba Libre on draft. So sit back, drink, and you’ll feel just like you’re in ‘Scarface’—minus the mountains of cocaine. Runner-Up: Apótek Austurstræti 16 Apótek is a spacious, upscale restaurant whose cocktail creations have picked up a bundle of local awards. The building’s pharmacological past lives on in its name—Apótek means pharmacy—and the cocktail list, which is divided up into categories like “painkillers” or “stimulants,” exemplifies this. We’d recommend the Black Death Negroni and the Stranger Tides. Newcomer: Jungle Cocktail Bar Austurstræti 9 “They’ve got a cocktail titled, ‘To Kale A Mockingbird,’” one panel member laughs. “It’s a tequila and kale cocktail. How can you beat that?” Jungle, though very new to the scene, has already made a large impact—with more than their punny names. Helmed by vets of the Reykjavík mixology scene, it’s truly one to watch in 2020.

Previous Winners 2019: Slippbarinn

2018: Hverfisgata 12 (RIP)

2015-16: Apótek

2014: Slippbarinn

