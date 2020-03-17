Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2020: Best Happy Hour

Let’s not beat around the bush: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like to do more than drink, which could very well be why this country doesn’t have a space program. 2019 was a big year in the downtown drinking scene, with some old favourites closing and some strong newcomers opening. Some facts of life, however, remained the same: alcohol is still expensive, but that doesn’t stop us from partying. How else would we have sex?

Best Happy Hour Kaffibrennslan Laugavegur 21 The former Hemmi og Valdi is still a firm favourite for those who like a bargain beer. At 550 ISK a pop for beers and 750 ISK for wines from 16:00-20:00, in a beautiful, comfortable wooden house, you can’t really argue. “It’s such a nice house,” said one panellist. “I had my first snog there. It’s cheap and easy, with a really good vibe.” The panel also praised the “location, location, location. It has a perfect outdoor area for summer, and you can sit upstairs in the rafters in winter. Cheap beer and a nice place to sit, what more could you want?” Runner-Up: Slippbarinn Mýrargata 2 A hotel bar famous for making cocktails in Reykjavík before they were cool, today’s Slippbarinn has a kick-ass happy hour. “You can get a beer for 500 ISK, and 1200 ISK cocktails,” said the panel. “It’s a huge hallway with weird nooks, crannies and lounges to hide in. And there’s a fireplace!” Runner-Up: MIAMI Hverfisgata 33 Although nonplussed by the late night crowd, our panel love the good prices and plush interior of the MIAMI design bar. “They have all the fancy beers on happy hour, with table service,” they said. “It’s great before all the yuppies get there. The interior is just crazy, and a must-see in itself.”

