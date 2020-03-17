From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2020: Best Kept Secret

Let’s not beat around the bush: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like to do more than drink, which could very well be why this country doesn’t have a space program. 2019 was a big year in the downtown drinking scene, with some old favourites closing and some strong newcomers opening. Some facts of life, however, remained the same: alcohol is still expensive, but that doesn’t stop us from partying. How else would we have sex?

Best Kept Secret RVK Brewing Company Skipholt 31 Yes, there is a bar on Skipholt, and yes, it is one that you need to check out. The RVK Brewing Company has slid under the radar since it opened, but now, we’re here to bring it out of the shadows. The brewery and beer hall offers a varied list of brews, most of which they make themselves locally. “It’s one of those places that you have to know that it’s there because it’s so out of the way,” one panelist explains. “But it’s excellent.” Runner-Up: Konsúlat Bar Hafnarstræti 17-19 For after work drinks, the upscale Konsúlat Bar is an unparalleled experience. “They have a great Happy Hour between 16:00 and 18:00 with free sushi,” one panel member raves. They also praised the decor—a cosy and fancy mix perfect for sipping cocktails on. Newcomer: 12 Tónar Bar Skólavörðustígur 15 Wait, we hear you ask, 12 Tónar—one of Reykjavík’s most beloved record stores—has a bar? Yes, it does, and it’s a true hidden gem. C’mon, in what other place can you dig through records while sipping a beer?

