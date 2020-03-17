From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2020: Best Date Place

LLet’s not beat around the bush: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like to do more than drink, which could very well be why this country doesn’t have a space program. 2019 was a big year in the downtown drinking scene, with some old favourites closing and some strong newcomers opening. Some facts of life, however, remained the same: alcohol is still expensive, but that doesn’t stop us from partying. How else would we have sex?

Best Date Place Hlemmur Mathöll Laugavegur 107 Iceland’s first food hall is great for a casual night out with your significant other. There are plenty of people buzzing around, giving it a relaxed, social feeling, and there are plenty of options—grab some wine at Kröst, pizza at Flatey, or a cocktail at SKÁL. Yes you’re in public, but the buzz of the hall gives you a certain privacy. Plus, if things get steamy, you’re right next to the bus for an easy ride home. Halló. Runner-Up: Spánski Bar Ingólfsstræti 8 So you’ve got a Tinder date and you’re looking for a quiet locale where you won’t run into your ex, best friend, or baby daddy. Check out basement wine bar Spánski—it’s dark, cosy and full of delicious Spanish vino and tapas. Just remember: No politics. No religion. No weird childhood trauma stories. Newcomer: Luna Flórens Grandagarður 25 Part flower-child, part spiritual and with a whole lot of whimsy thrown into the mix, this cosy and hand-crafted bar is so intimate it makes you wanna spend the day musing about geodes and tarot card readings. If you’re looking to properly get to know a flame—one you’re astrologically compatible with, of course—grab a house cocktail, a slice of vegan cake, and explore your lunar cycle.

