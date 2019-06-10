Best Of North Iceland 2019: Best Restaurant - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Published June 10, 2019

North Iceland is a bucket-list of must-experience majesty. As the capital of the north, Akureyri is Iceland’s second-largest city and provides a fantastic base from which to explore fjords, the Arctic Ocean, and the volcanic desert. Travelling to the northern tip of Eyjafjörður delivers you to the once-rich herring village of Siglufjörður. Head east on the Diamond Circle to visit cetaceanophilic Húsavík, the volcanic fantasia of Lake Mývatn, and the glacial waterfall Dettifoss. In summer months, you have great access to the Icelandic highlands with highlights of Hveravellir’s geothermal area and Askja caldera. The remote northeast is a coastal paradise for birdlife, well worth a visit for those craving rural beauty. To help you out, here’s the best restaurant in North Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Restaurant

Rub23
Kaupvangsstræti 6, Akureyri

best restaurant north iceland
Rub23 is a renowned seafood restaurant showcasing a large array of local catch and sushi. They’re also the North’s go-to for steak—whether it’s tenderloin beef or Atlantic Wolffish. Try one of their “festivals” (a.k.a. tasting menus) for a true foodstravaganza. One panellist reports that “Rub23 has a fancy-feeling interior with warm service, and you can order your preferred main ingredient with different spiced ‘rubs’ as the flavouring.”

Runner-Up:

Vogafjós
Vogafjós, Mývatn

best restaurant north iceland
Near the shore of Lake Mývatn is the charming restaurant Vogafjós. Located at a working farm, the restaurant produces its own mozzarella. Other local ingredients include smoked trout and hot-spring-baked rye bread. You can even watch the cows being milked while you dine. After your meal, pet a calf or try the fresh milk.

Runner-Up:

Siglunes
Lækjargata 10, Siglufjörður

best restaurant north iceland
Be transported to Africa while in North Iceland. Chef Jaouad Hbib conjures Moroccan-style dishes using local Icelandic ingredients. The menu is updated daily, but you can anticipate mouth-watering lamb, chicken, fish, and vegetarian tagines. Menus often also feature homemade cheese, dates, oranges, and salads flavoured with mint and rose.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland, from the Best Café in East Iceland and beyond—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.

