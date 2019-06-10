Best Of North Iceland 2019: Best Restaurant

North Iceland is a bucket-list of must-experience majesty. As the capital of the north, Akureyri is Iceland’s second-largest city and provides a fantastic base from which to explore fjords, the Arctic Ocean, and the volcanic desert. Travelling to the northern tip of Eyjafjörður delivers you to the once-rich herring village of Siglufjörður. Head east on the Diamond Circle to visit cetaceanophilic Húsavík, the volcanic fantasia of Lake Mývatn, and the glacial waterfall Dettifoss. In summer months, you have great access to the Icelandic highlands with highlights of Hveravellir’s geothermal area and Askja caldera. The remote northeast is a coastal paradise for birdlife, well worth a visit for those craving rural beauty. To help you out, here’s the best restaurant in North Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Restaurant Rub23 Kaupvangsstræti 6, Akureyri

Rub23 is a renowned seafood restaurant showcasing a large array of local catch and sushi. They’re also the North’s go-to for steak—whether it’s tenderloin beef or Atlantic Wolffish. Try one of their “festivals” (a.k.a. tasting menus) for a true foodstravaganza. One panellist reports that “Rub23 has a fancy-feeling interior with warm service, and you can order your preferred main ingredient with different spiced ‘rubs’ as the flavouring.” Runner-Up: Vogafjós Vogafjós, Mývatn

Near the shore of Lake Mývatn is the charming restaurant Vogafjós. Located at a working farm, the restaurant produces its own mozzarella. Other local ingredients include smoked trout and hot-spring-baked rye bread. You can even watch the cows being milked while you dine. After your meal, pet a calf or try the fresh milk. Runner-Up: Siglunes Lækjargata 10, Siglufjörður

Be transported to Africa while in North Iceland. Chef Jaouad Hbib conjures Moroccan-style dishes using local Icelandic ingredients. The menu is updated daily, but you can anticipate mouth-watering lamb, chicken, fish, and vegetarian tagines. Menus often also feature homemade cheese, dates, oranges, and salads flavoured with mint and rose. Other Categories South

