Best Of North Iceland 2019: Best Café

North Iceland is a bucket-list of must-experience majesty. As the capital of the north, Akureyri is Iceland’s second-largest city and provides a fantastic base from which to explore fjords, the Arctic Ocean, and the volcanic desert. Travelling to the northern tip of Eyjafjörður delivers you to the once-rich herring village of Siglufjörður. Head east on the Diamond Circle to visit cetaceanophilic Húsavík, the volcanic fantasia of Lake Mývatn, and the glacial waterfall Dettifoss. In summer months, you have great access to the Icelandic highlands with highlights of Hveravellir’s geothermal area and Askja caldera. The remote northeast is a coastal paradise for birdlife, well worth a visit for those craving rural beauty. To help you out, here’s the best café in North Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Café Café Berlin Skipagata 4, Akureyri

There’s no better place than Café Berlin for a Sunday morning brunch. From the classic eggs and bacon to more Instagrammable options like poached eggs and avocado toast, this place has everything your heart (and stomach) might desire. You can add warm waffles for a small additional fee. Enjoy some people-watching with a hot coffee—you’ll feel right at home. Runner-Up: Gísli, Eiríkur, Helgi Kaffihús Grundargata, Dalvík

Café or museum? Bar or concert venue? This cool stop is named after the historic and storied brothers Gísli, Eiríkur and Helgi who roamed the region. The café is decorated with antique farm treasures and paintings of the brothers. The Kaffihús’ delicious menu offers the best of North Iceland’s home-cooking. Runner-Up: Bláa Kannan Hafnarstræti 96, Akureyri

Spaciously laid out with a menu for all tastes, Bláa Kannan is the ideal place to people-watch in downtown Akureyri. It opens for breakfast and sleeps after a night-cap. Bread is fresh-baked daily. One panellist remarked that Bláa Kannan is “simply the best—beautiful, beautiful building, very Icelandic, nice atmosphere, good coffee, also vegan cakes.” Other Categories South

