Best Of North Iceland 2019: Best Bar

North Iceland is a bucket-list of must-experience majesty. As the capital of the north, Akureyri is Iceland’s second-largest city and provides a fantastic base from which to explore fjords, the Arctic Ocean, and the volcanic desert. Travelling to the northern tip of Eyjafjörður delivers you to the once-rich herring village of Siglufjörður. Head east on the Diamond Circle to visit cetaceanophilic Húsavík, the volcanic fantasia of Lake Mývatn, and the glacial waterfall Dettifoss. In summer months, you have great access to the Icelandic highlands with highlights of Hveravellir’s geothermal area and Askja caldera. The remote northeast is a coastal paradise for birdlife, well worth a visit for those craving rural beauty. To help you out, here’s the best bar in North Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Museum R5 Micro Bar Ráðhústorg 5, 600 Akureyri

With an expansive selection of craft beer, R5 is your cozy local in the North. R5 prides itself on its high quality and professionalism, which shines through in the passionate bar staff. Their taps pour a diverse array of ales from Icelandic breweries. Our panel raves that this is the “ideal place to have a beer or wine with friends and just sit down and chat.” Time your visit with a weekly concert for an extra treat. Runner-Up: Segull 67 Brewery Vetrarbraut 8-10, Siglufjörður

There are a variety of breweries that offer enticing experiences, including the Beer Spa and Kaldi Brewery. Siglufjörður’s Segull 67 is a family-owned craft microbrewery in a renovated fish factory. While not a traditional bar or a place to shoot the shit with locals, our panel raved about the tour and the taste. Runner-Up: Akureyri Backpackers Hafnarstræti 98, Akureyri

Akureyri Backpackers is full of “amazing people and cosy surroundings” according to our panel. With a relaxed and international atmosphere, it’s an unpretentious spot to enjoy a cold beverage after a long day of adventuring. In addition to its bar, Backpackers also has affordable accommodation for those seeking the hostel experience. Other Categories South

