Best Of North Iceland 2019: Best Bathing Spot

North Iceland is a bucket-list of must-experience majesty. As the capital of the north, Akureyri is Iceland’s second-largest city and provides a fantastic base from which to explore fjords, the Arctic Ocean, and the volcanic desert. Travelling to the northern tip of Eyjafjörður delivers you to the once-rich herring village of Siglufjörður. Head east on the Diamond Circle to visit cetaceanophilic Húsavík, the volcanic fantasia of Lake Mývatn, and the glacial waterfall Dettifoss. In summer months, you have great access to the Icelandic highlands with highlights of Hveravellir’s geothermal area and Askja caldera. The remote northeast is a coastal paradise for birdlife, well worth a visit for those craving rural beauty. To help you out, here’s the best bathing spot in North Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Bathing Spot Hofsós Swimming Pool Hofsósbraut, Hofsós

Hands-down our panel’s favourite, Hofsós Swimming Pool was praised for its spectacular views across the North Atlantic to the island Drangey. Built into the hillside and designed by the same architect as the Blue Lagoon, Hofsós includes a 25m pool, hot pots, and a sauna. “I love the relaxing atmosphere,” said the panel. “It’s priced like a municipal pool, but this amazing bathing spot is a design classic with an infinity pool that makes you feel like you’re swimming into the horizon.”

Runner-Up: Mývatn Nature Baths Jarðbaðshólar, Mývatn

The striking blue hue of Mývatn Nature Baths’ geothermal water invites calm just by looking at it. This lagoon is situated in the fragile lava ecosystem surrounding Lake Mývatn. While the lagoon itself ranges in temperatures between 36°C to 40°C, the steam baths clock in at 50°C, with near-100% humidity.

Runner-Up: Geosea Sea Baths Vitaslóð 1, Húsavík

Bathe in Geosea’s geothermally heated seawater with views onto the mountains surrounding Skjálfandi Bay. The serpentine architecture of this spa will invite a supple sigh from your spine as you relax. Skjálfandi Bay is one of the best to spot whales around Iceland, so keep your eyes on the water. It’s, without a doubt, one of the best bathing spots in North Iceland.

