Best Of North Iceland 2019: Best Accommodation

North Iceland is a bucket-list of must-experience majesty. As the capital of the north, Akureyri is Iceland’s second-largest city and provides a fantastic base from which to explore fjords, the Arctic Ocean, and the volcanic desert. Travelling to the northern tip of Eyjafjörður delivers you to the once-rich herring village of Siglufjörður. Head east on the Diamond Circle to visit cetaceanophilic Húsavík, the volcanic fantasia of Lake Mývatn, and the glacial waterfall Dettifoss. In summer months, you have great access to the Icelandic highlands with highlights of Hveravellir’s geothermal area and Askja caldera. The remote northeast is a coastal paradise for birdlife, well worth a visit for those craving rural beauty. To help you out, here’s the best accommodation in North Iceland and the runner-ups.

Best Accommodation Sigló Hótel Snorragata 3, Siglufjörður

Fans of Scandi Noir may recognise Sigló Hotel from the Icelandic TV series ‘Trapped.’ Stately and on the harbour, the hotel boasts views onto the fjord, the mountains of the Tröllaskagi peninsula, and the Siglufjörður marina. Combining old Icelandic charm in its décor with Nordic luxury, each spacious room has a view onto the sea. With a fireplace indoors and a hot tub by the harbour, it’s comfort, romance incarnate, and no doubt the best accommodation in North Iceland. Runner-Up: Fosshotel Mývatn Grímsstaðir, Skútustaðahreppur

Fosshotel Mývatn aims to rhyme with its breathtaking namesake lake. The hotel’s architecture features larch wood, a grass roof, and floor-to-ceiling windows in the restaurant, inviting in panoramic views. Our panel remarked that Fosshotel Mývatn is “immaculate—lovely design, unobtrusive on the landscape, and with a fabulous lake view from the breakfast room. Budget Pick: Ásbyrgi Campground Ásbyrgi, Kópasker

Sleep in the hoofprint of Óðinn’s eight-legged horse Sleipnir. Steeped in Ásatrú mythology and well-equipped with showers, the campsite at Ásbyrgi is a quiet spot to slumber in the northern tip of Vatnajökull National Park. Our panellist recommends to “go on a walk late before sleeping—magical!” For those on a budget, it’s the best accommodation you can find in North Iceland. Other Categories South

