Teen Girls Rule This Year’s Music Experiments

The duo Between Mountains, featuring Katla Vigdís Vernharðsdóttir and Ásrós Helga Guðmundsdóttir returned to the Westfjords, as the victors of this year’s Icelandic Music Experiments (IME) this past weekend.

The Icelandic Music Experiments, known in Icelandic as Músíktilraunir, is an annual music contest that has been the main venue for young and upcoming bands in Iceland since 1982.

Aged just 14 and 16 years respectively, the two friends only formed the band a month ago.

“I knew the Icelandic Music Experiments was coming up,” Katla told RÚV. “So I decided to ask Ásrós if we shouldn’t just form a band, and then we just won! This month, we’ve been practicing hard for the Music Experiments. There have been some long rehearsals.”

Between Mountains will next appear at the music festival Aldrei fór ég suður, and have been booked for Iceland Airwaves, too. You can check out their song “Into The Dark” below.