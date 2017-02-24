Drone Ban For Downtown Reykjavík Now In Effect

The Icelandic Transport Authority has finally authorised regulations for the use of drones in downtown Reykjavík. While not outright banned, the use of the machines will be severely limited.

According to an announcement on their site, it is now forbidden to fly drones of any size within the area, a map of which you can see on Vísir, without express permission from the Authority.

As such, it is forbidden to fly drones within two kilometres of Reykjavík airport, and higher than 130 metres, regardless of the weight of the drone. It is, however, permissible to fly drones within this area if they rise no higher than the tallest building, as aircraft do not fly below this point.

Amateur drone use has been criticised since at least 2015, as complaints from the general public about the annoyingly loud buzzing sound they make at otherwise peaceful locations began to rain in. In fact, the use of drones is already banned at Vatnajökull National Park.