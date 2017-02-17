Ricky Gervais Coming To Iceland

Writer, actor and comedian Ricky Gervais (seen above, right) will be coming to Iceland to perform stand up in April.

Gervais, on his official Facebook page, lists Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavík as one of his stops on his Humanity World Tour. The event is scheduled to take place on April 20. This will mark the first time the comedian has performed in Iceland.

RÚV reports that tickets may go on sale as soon as a week from now. Ísleifur B. Þórhallsson, the managing director of Sena Live, the company bringing Gervais to Iceland, would not comment on specific dates and prices.

Gervais is probably best known for his character David Brent of the popular British television series The Office. Since then, he has been writing, acting and performing stand-up continuously over the years.