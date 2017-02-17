“Keeping Up With The Kattarshians” A Great Success

“Keeping Up With The Kattarshians” A Great Success

Thousands of Icelanders are watching a livestream of four siblings – who happen to be kittens – living together in a tiny house in Reykjavík.

The livestream in question, Keeping Up With The Kattarshians, stars Bríet, Ronja, Stubbur and Guðni, all of them kittens living in a tiny house that anyone can watch, any time of day. The project is a joint venture of the production company Skot, SagaFilm, the telecom Síminn and pop culture news website Nútíminn.

In fact, these siblings are up for adoption, and Halldóra Snorradóttir, an employee at the cat shelter Kattholt, told RÚV that it should be no problem finding a home for these kittens, seeing as how thousands of Icelanders have been watching the show.

“It should be no problem,” she told reporters. “Many people have contacted us, by phone and email. If we could, we would have found homes for these kittens three times over.”

Halldóra says people have started identifying with the kittens, and finding a bit of themselves in them.

“For example, Guðni is a bit of a loner and does his own thing,” she said. “Stubbur and Bríet are very social, as is Ronja. She loves to take a bath and is always bathing. They are very individual and fun.”

Follow the adventures of the Kattarshians while you can; they could be adopted any day now.

