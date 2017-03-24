Grapevine Playlist: GANGLY, sóley, Dream Wife & More

Icelandic musicians are coming out of hibernation this month, with new releases dropping all over the genre spectrum. Here are the songs that we’ve been spinning here in the Grapevine office.

GANGLY – Whole Again

Supergroup GANGLY continue to drip-feed our hungry ears with their shimmering, low-key electronic pop. Each song they’ve released so far feels like a newly discovered artefact from the rippling copper world of their visuals, and “Whole Again” is no exception.

Sycamore Tree – Don’t Let Go

Sylvia Night has come a long way. Ágústa Eva, the actress that created the drug addled reality-star-cum-Eurovision-burnout, has formed this new duo with Gunni Hilmarsson, and their first track is equal parts Air and Burt Bacharach. One to watch.

Dream Wife – Everything

Dream Wife have dropped another nugget of their easygoing FM guitar pop. It’s a bit like a more glamorous iteration of Britpop, reskinned for 2017 and accompanied by a Skins-like video in which pretty people party and hang around together.

Shades of Reykjavík – MelluDólgur

MelluDólgur is a combination of the words Mella (hoe) and Dólgur (belligerent, angry, probably drunk guy). Together they form “pimp.” But don’t worry: not only pimps can listen to this. But it might help.

Sóley – Never Cry Moon

Sóley’s brand of dark, mournful songwriting has won her an army of fans since she first emerged as a solo artist. Her new album, ‘Endless Summer’, will come on on May 5; the latest track to be unveiled is this lyrical, wistful piano tune.

Read more Grapevine playlists here.