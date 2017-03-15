Oyama Release New Track, Tour UK

Published March 15, 2017
Icelandic shoegaze quintet Oyama have unveiled their first new track since their 2014 debut LP, ‘Coolboy’. ‘Handsome Devil’ is a characteristically catchy tune with hazy vocals and echoing guitar melodies.
The band are currently on tour in the UK with labelmates Foxing. If you’re a UK reader, you can see them at the following dates:
March 14 Manchester, Deaf Institute
March 15 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
March 16 London, Scala
March 17 Leicester, Firebug
Oyama were in the Icelandic news lately when singer Júlía Hermannsdóttir was barred from entering the US.
Follow the band on Facebook here.