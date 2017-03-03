UPDATE: Icelandic Singer Still Barred From Entering US

Nanna Árnadóttir
Published March 3, 2017

Earlier this week singer, Júlía Hermannsdóttir, made headlines when she was barred entry to the US.

While she will not be granted a visa in time to tour the east coast with her band Oyama, Júlía did take to her Facebook account yesterday to express her gratitude to the US embassy in Iceland who have been trying to help her navigate the problem.

julia hermanns facebook post

Oyama was scheduled to tour Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York and Boston next month, opening for the American indie-rock band Foxing. Júlía was given no reason for the decision and offered no explanation.

“[The ESTA official] said he wasn’t authorised to tell me why I wasn’t allowed to come,” Júlia told RÚV. “[Traveling to the US in the past] has always gone really well. I’ve never had any issues in the States before, neither broken the law or been arrested.”

