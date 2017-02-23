Björk Collaborator Arca Unveils Solo Album

Key Björk collaborator Arca has released the first single from his self-titled solo album, which will be released on April 7 via XL Recordings. Arca worked on ‘Vulnicura’, and will work on Björk’s as-yet untitled new album, on the theme of utopia.

The track, accompanied with artwork by long-time collaborator Jesse Kanda, reveals a quite stunning singing voice. Arca says, of “Piel”: “Here’s my voice and all my guts: feel free to judge it. It’s like a bullfight: you’re watching emotional violence for pleasure. So this is a character who, almost as a mockery of the transaction, goes uncomfortably deep, into self-mutilation. ‘You want gore? Here’s gore.’”

