Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Sunny Day Out In Reykjavík

PHOTOS: Sunny Day Out In Reykjavík

Words by
Photos by
Noemi Ehrat

Published July 17, 2018

Today was the first and hopefully not last sunny day in Reykjavík. Naturally, we had to head out and document the rather rare occurrence. What follows are photos of long-familiar places, presented in a whole new light – that is, actual sunlight, for once, instead of the poor sunrays being filtered by an army of clouds and fog. Once the eternal drizzle comes back, just take a look at these pictures portraying happier times and rock yourself to sleep.

Temperatures that actually make stuff grow.
Children getting new solar energy.
Tjörnin looks so pretty without all the usual fog and rain.
Who enjoys the sun more, people or ducks?
What a romantic scenery, right?
Steps towards your first Icelandic sunburn.
Harpa catching the light.
In case you forgot that these pictures were actually taken in Iceland.
People finally see how colourful lopapeysur are.
No, this is not Paris.
If only Ingólfur Arnarson could feel the warmth on his skin…
Latest

Photo Galleries
Life In Pictures: Children Know Better

Life In Pictures: Children Know Better

by

Children are the miracle of life. Within no more than nine months, humans have the ability to give birth to

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: The First Winter Swim Of The New Year

PHOTOS: The First Winter Swim Of The New Year

by

As per tradition, some Icelanders took to Nauthólsvík beach on New Year’s Day to go for a swim – some

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve In Iceland’s Capital

PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve In Iceland’s Capital

by

From bonfires to fireworks, Reykjavík was a city in the throes of celebration as Icelanders rang in the new year.

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Reykjavík’s New Year’s Run

PHOTOS: Reykjavík’s New Year’s Run

by

The Reykjavík New Year’s Run took place at Harpa Concert Hall yesterday, with runners sprinting up the seaside highway of

Photo Galleries
Snow, Sunsets, Cats & Romance: Our 2017 Instagram Top Ten

Snow, Sunsets, Cats & Romance: Our 2017 Instagram Top Ten

by

We have a lot of fun documenting Icelandic street life, culture and travel on our Instagram account, whether it’s a

Photo Galleries
Photos: The Iðnó Social Hall Re-Opens With Style

Photos: The Iðnó Social Hall Re-Opens With Style

by

The classic Reykjavík social hall Iðnó re-opened its doors last night, and Icelanders turned out to celebrate with panache. Iðnó,

Show Me More!