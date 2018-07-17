PHOTOS: Sunny Day Out In Reykjavík

Today was the first and hopefully not last sunny day in Reykjavík. Naturally, we had to head out and document the rather rare occurrence. What follows are photos of long-familiar places, presented in a whole new light – that is, actual sunlight, for once, instead of the poor sunrays being filtered by an army of clouds and fog. Once the eternal drizzle comes back, just take a look at these pictures portraying happier times and rock yourself to sleep.

Temperatures that actually make stuff grow. Children getting new solar energy. Tjörnin looks so pretty without all the usual fog and rain. Who enjoys the sun more, people or ducks? What a romantic scenery, right? Steps towards your first Icelandic sunburn. Harpa catching the light. In case you forgot that these pictures were actually taken in Iceland. People finally see how colourful lopapeysur are. No, this is not Paris. If only Ingólfur Arnarson could feel the warmth on his skin…