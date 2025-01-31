Photo by Brotsjór

Promoting their latest track “The End Is Fear”, electronic rock band Brotsjór has a brand new music video out.

Active since 2022, Brotsjór comprises the musicians and friends Breki Steinn Mánason and Hákon Freyr Aðalssteinsson. Much like the majority of Icelandic artists, the two have been involved in several other projects — with and without one another.

Slow and steady like a boat on the peaceful ocean, Brotsjór’s latest single “The End is Fear” incorporates serene electric guitars overlaid with Breki’s vocoder melody. Blending the traditional elements of pop and rock music, Brotsjór’s use of electronica imbues their music with an element of otherworldliness.

Ramping up to their debut LP later this year, Brotsjór is a name you should look out for.

But why take our word for it? Go give their latest video a watch right here.

Look out for Brotsjór’s upcoming album on their Instagram and Spotify pages.