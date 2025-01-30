From Iceland — 60 Flights Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

60 Flights Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

Published January 30, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

A strong windstorm passing over Iceland will affect Icelandair’s flight schedule in the afternoon of January 31, reports Vísir. Flights to Europe are scheduled for Friday morning, but disruptions are expected for flights from Europe to Iceland, and for scheduled flights to North America and Europe in the afternoon.

In a press release, Icelandair states that due to these conditions, most flights from North America and to Europe early on the morning of Saturday, February 1, could also be cancelled. Domestic flights are still scheduled, but disruptions may occur.

In total, 30 flights to Iceland and 30 flights from Iceland could be cancelled. Icelandair is closely monitoring the weather forecasts for the coming days and will contact passengers if there are any changes to flights.

Passengers with cancelled flights will be rebooked and will receive a new travel schedule. Due to the scale of the disruption, it is expected that the rebooking process will take longer than usual.

“Passengers are advised to be patient and follow the updates from the airline. They can also check their booking on the airline’s website under ‘My Booking’ or in the Icelandair app. There is no need to contact Icelandair unless the new travel schedule does not suit their plans,” reads the press release.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Airplanes Almost Crashed Due To Football Game

Airplanes Almost Crashed Due To Football Game

by

News
Foreign Minister Claims Government Willing To Increase Relations With Greenland

Foreign Minister Claims Government Willing To Increase Relations With Greenland

by

News
Video Premiere — Brotsjór Releases “The End Is Fear”

Video Premiere — Brotsjór Releases “The End Is Fear”

by

News
Homeowners Urged To Remove Icicles As Thawing Begins

Homeowners Urged To Remove Icicles As Thawing Begins

by

News
Teachers To Resume Strikes

Teachers To Resume Strikes

by

News
Iceland Invests Most In Preschools Compared To Europe

Iceland Invests Most In Preschools Compared To Europe

by

Show Me More!