From Iceland — 60 Flights Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

A strong windstorm passing over Iceland will affect Icelandair’s flight schedule in the afternoon of January 31, reports Vísir. Flights to Europe are scheduled for Friday morning, but disruptions are expected for flights from Europe to Iceland, and for scheduled flights to North America and Europe in the afternoon.

In a press release, Icelandair states that due to these conditions, most flights from North America and to Europe early on the morning of Saturday, February 1, could also be cancelled. Domestic flights are still scheduled, but disruptions may occur.

In total, 30 flights to Iceland and 30 flights from Iceland could be cancelled. Icelandair is closely monitoring the weather forecasts for the coming days and will contact passengers if there are any changes to flights.

Passengers with cancelled flights will be rebooked and will receive a new travel schedule. Due to the scale of the disruption, it is expected that the rebooking process will take longer than usual.

“Passengers are advised to be patient and follow the updates from the airline. They can also check their booking on the airline’s website under ‘My Booking’ or in the Icelandair app. There is no need to contact Icelandair unless the new travel schedule does not suit their plans,” reads the press release.