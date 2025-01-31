From Iceland — Foreign Minister Claims Government Willing To Increase Relations With Greenland

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir said there is consensus within the government to increase relations with Greenland, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments hinting at annexing the country.

Issues relating to Greenland were among the topics discussed at a government meeting on January 31. Þorgerður anticipates the government will schedule an official visit to Greenland in 2025.

In recent weeks, Nordic countries representatives have met with relative frequency in response to President Trump’s comments. On January 30, Nordic countries’ defence ministers met in Helsinki, Finland, to discuss a defence cooperation between the states as well as continued support for Ukraine. Þorgerður Katrín was not present at the meeting, but a ministry representative attended instead.

Another meeting was held in Copenhagen earlier in the week, where leaders of the Nordics met to discuss Greenland. Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir was not present.

In conversation with media, Kristrún claimed the meeting invite was delivered suddenly, and she did not have the capacity to attend given the timeframe.