From Iceland — Construction Starts On Fossvogsbrú Pedestrian Bridge

Photo by Efla & BEAM Architects

On January 17, Minister of Transport and People’s Party MP Eyjólfur Ármannsson will ceremoniously break first ground on the Fossvogsbrú construction project, RÚV reports.

The bridge is the first large-scale construction among many surrounding the Borgarlína transit network, and is estimated to be finished in 2028.

The construction’s first phase includes filling new land and implementing sea defences.

The bridge connects the western part of Kópavogur — Kársnes — with Reykjavík across Fossvogur bay.

The new bridge, dubbed Alda by its designers Ella and BEAM Architects, is a designated mixed-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists. Further down the line, Strætó buses and Borgarlína vehicles are also set to share the road.