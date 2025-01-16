From Iceland — Several Absentee Ballots Not Delivered To Tally Stations

Photo by Adobe Stock

A delivery containing up to 25 absentee votes for the Alþingi election last November was not transferred to its corresponding tally station. As reported by mbl.is, the votes — which should have been counted in the South West constituency — were found in Kópavogur’s municipal offices and were not tallied among the final election results.

In conversation with mbl.is, Kópavogur town secretary Pálmar Þór Másson claimed that the votes were found a few days after their delivery, most of them containing absentee ballots from abroad. He said that new protocol concerning postal reception has been implemented following this oversight.

On January 14, mbl.is reported of even more votes not reaching their destination. According to mbl.is, absentee ballots from the North East constituency were delivered 11 days after election day.

According to RÚV, the South West constituency ballots could have a definite impact on the election results in the constituency. Pirate and Progressive party representatives have filed charges against the election conduct.

As reported by Vísir, the National Electoral Commission issued a report pertaining to the elections. In it, they claimed that the processes regarding absentee votes should be reviewed.

A preparatory committee has been commissioned by Alþingi to investigate the election process.