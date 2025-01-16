From Iceland — Independence Party Confirms National Conference Dates

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archive

The Sjálfstæðisflokkurinn (Independence Party) commission has confirmed the dates for its upcoming national conference. The party’s next leader is expected to be elected at the event, following former leader Bjarni Benediktsson’s decision to step down and resign from politics.

The convention takes place at Laugardalshöll arena on February 28-March 2. No candidate has officially announced their intention to run. Various press and political pundits have speculated the likeliest candidates for the party’s chair include deputy leader and former minister Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, and former ministers Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson and Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir.