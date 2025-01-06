From Iceland — Bjarni Ben Steps Down As Chairman and MP

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Bjarni Benediktsson has decided not to seek re-election as chairman of the Independence Party at the upcoming party congress. He has held the position for 16 years and will also step down from his seat in parliament, reports RÚV.

In a Facebook post today, Bjarni announced his decision not to run for re-election as chairman, marking the end of his leadership role within the party. While he was re-elected to parliament in the Nov. 30 election, Bjarni stated that he would not take up his seat in the new parliamentary session later this month.

In his post, Bjarni explained, “In light of these circumstances, I have decided not to take a seat in the parliament that will convene later this month. I plan to take some time off in the coming weeks, but after that, I will take my final steps in politics and say goodbye to my friends in the Independence Party at the upcoming congress, where we will aim for a renewed vision for the nation.”

Following Bjarni’s departure, former justice minister Jón Gunnarsson will join the upcoming parliamentary session as an MP. Jón was fifth on the Independence Party’s list for the Southwest Constituency and will now fill Bjarni’s seat.

Bjarni leaves behind a legacy of questionable decisions, the most recent one being the issuance of whaling permits for the next five years while overseeing a caretaker government following the collapse of government.

It is not currently known if or when Bjarni begins his tenure as the next editor in chief of Morgunblaðið.