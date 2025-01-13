From Iceland — Up To 20 Dead Geese Found In Vatnsmýri, Bird Flu Suspected Cause

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

A zoology professor discovered nearly 20 dead greylag geese in Vatnsmýri yesterday, reports RÚV.

Gunnar Þór Hallgrímsson, a zoology professor at the University of Iceland, was walking through Vatnsmýrin with his son when they came across numerous dead geese. Gunnar suggests the geese likely died from a strain of avian influenza detected in wild birds in the capital area and in two domestic cats in recent weeks.

“We were walking in Vatnsmýrin, looking for dead geese after hearing reports of sightings there. We found nineteen greylag geese, three of which had been scavenged. We also saw a few sick geese — four in total — with very clear signs of illness,” Gunnar explained.

He suspects that ravens and gulls scavenged the geese, potentially spreading the virus further. This could explain how the domestic cats became infected. “If people come across dead birds that don’t show signs of accidental death, it’s best to report them through the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) website,” he advised.

MAST can then remove and examine the carcasses. While the risk of the virus spreading to humans is minimal, maintaining proper hygiene when handling wild animals is crucial.

“Avian influenza comes in many forms, broadly categorised as mild or severe. These severe strains were first detected in Iceland in 2021 in white-tailed eagles. Since then, quite a few birds have died — gannets, barnacle geese, skuas, and various other species. The fact that it’s now appearing in mammals is, of course, new, as recent reports have highlighted,” Gunnar said.