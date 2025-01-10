From Iceland — Grapevine Events: XJAZZ, Infinite Randomness & More

Infinite Randomness — Björk Viggósdóttir
Saturday January 11 — Marshall House — Free entry
In this multimedia installation, Björk Viggósdóttir orchestrates an encounter between seemingly unrelated elements — suspended rice paper, ink strokes, video projections and rhythmic soundscapes — to create a transformative environment where “the world paints itself without us knowing the source of the pigments. Symbols invert themselves.” Through a carefully curated palette of blue and white, complemented by bone-white porcelain and ethereal projections, the artist invites visitors into a prophetic sphere where the line between observer and infinity blurs, transforming the gallery into a living stage of perception. IZ
