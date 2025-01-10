From Iceland — Grapevine Events: XJAZZ, Infinite Randomness & More

Grapevine Events: XJAZZ, Infinite Randomness & More

Published January 10, 2025

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Timothee Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Exhibition season is in full swing this January, with openings practically bursting out of our freshly printed listings calendar. This weekend’s highlights include two must-see shows: dive into Wonderland at the quirky-looking Ásmundarsafn, and catch Motion to Change Colour Names to Reflect Planetary Boundary Tipping Points at Slökkvistöðin Gallery. Want the full scoop? Grab the latest issue of the Grapevine around town for our in-depth coverage of both openings. Check out our top event picks below.

Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or see what’s already happening around town.

XJAZZ Reykjavík

Friday January 10 & Saturday January 11 — Iðnó — 6.900-9.900  ISK

Hold your horses, there’s a new music festival in town. XJAZZ Reykjavík is an offshoot of the annual, Berlin-based XJAZZ Festival, celebrated continuously for 10 years. Now it’s time for Reykjavík to play host, made possible in part by the involvement and cooperation of the Extreme Chill Festival. This is not the two festivals’ first collaboration, as they’d already worked together in 2015 and 2016. Artists performing include Ingibjörg Turchi, Sebastian Studnitzky, Dj Flugvél og Geimskip, Paddan, Hekla, and many more. Get your tickets on midix.is. JB

Infinite Randomness — Björk Viggósdóttir

Saturday January 11 — Marshall House — Free entry

In this multimedia installation, Björk Viggósdóttir orchestrates an encounter between seemingly unrelated elements — suspended rice paper, ink strokes, video projections and rhythmic soundscapes — to create a transformative environment where “the world paints itself without us knowing the source of the pigments. Symbols invert themselves.” Through a carefully curated palette of blue and white, complemented by bone-white porcelain and ethereal projections, the artist invites visitors into a prophetic sphere where the line between observer and infinity blurs, transforming the gallery into a living stage of perception. IZ

HJALTE ROSS @MENGI

Saturday January 11 — Mengi — 20:00 — 2.500 ISK

As much as Icelanders like to poke fun at Denmark, they can’t deny their appreciation for certain Danish exports. Award-winning Danish artist Hjalte Ross, known for his deeply personal songwriting, is heading to Reykjavík for a couple of intimate shows. For those who can’t make it to his Tónabíó performance, Hjalte Ross will be taking the stage at Mengi, joined by an fun lineup of “friends” including Astrid Matthesen, Mads Lang, Magnús Trygvason Eliassen, and Albert Finnbogason. IZ

