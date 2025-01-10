From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Hermigervill, Inspector Spacetime, Hekla & More

Photo by Baldur Kristjánsson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

As the poet said, “Gotta get down on Friday.” The Reykjavík Grapevine released its first issue of the year today. Our cover story features journalist Iryna Zubenko and photographer Joana Fontinha’s adventurous trek to Denmark to catch the last Norræna ferry scheduled for Iceland. January’s issue also announces the nominees to our annual music awards, scheduled for February 6. Who knows, maybe today’s music picks will make next year’s nominations? For a full update of new Icelandic music, check out our playlist for 2025.

Hermigervill — Pylsa

Released January 6

Local DJ hero and electronic musician Hermigervill’s new track “Pylsa” (Hot Dog) is both fun and nonsensical. The repetitive melody is consistent throughout the track, with enough variations to keep things moving and interesting. Once in a while, a deep voice — akin to former prime minister Sigmundur Davíð’s inflexion — utters the word “pylsa”. Put this track on the barbecue, ‘cause I’m starving. JB

Svartþoka — Draumsóleyjahafið

Released January 6

Occult-inspired metal band Svartþoka’s long-awaited EP is finally out. Dark as the night itself, Draumsóleyjahafið is a six-track release infused with black magic and ritualist processes. Having bounced around the local metal scene for a while, and performed at the ubiquitous Norðanpaunk festival, Svartþoka’s experimental and mystical take on music is a worthwhile listen. JB

Hekla — Gráminn

Released January 8

Theremin maestro Hekla recently announced the release date of her new album Turnar, out March 14. To kick things off, Hekla released the single “Gráminn” earlier this week. True to her style, Turnar was partly recorded in an abandoned French castle. Gothic and haunting, “Gráminn” is an indicative sneak peek on what to expect next March. JB

Inspector Spacetime — Party At My House

Released January 10

Extraordinary dance-trio Inspector Spacetime are the kind of band that physically can’t make bad music. Everything they put out seems to bang, bop, groove or dance, making them an ultimate party group. Firmly rooted in ‘90s and 00’s aesthetics, “Party At My House” does not stray away from their previous repertoire. With a simple beat, the Inspector has fun with odd and erratic splices, samples and ad-libs. JB