From Iceland — Five Arrested In Armed Operation In Akureyri

Five Arrested In Armed Operation In Akureyri

Published January 13, 2025

Police / Photo: HMH

Police in Northeast Iceland, backed by the National Commissioner’s Special Forces Unit, arrested five individuals on January 12 during an operation at a residence in Akureyri’s Glerárhverfi neighbourhood, reports RÚV.

The arrests followed reports of an assault and threats involving weapons. Due to the severity of the situation, police were armed, and nearby streets were closed to ensure public safety. Special Forces officers were deployed to the scene and took charge of the operation.

At this time, police are unable to provide further details as the investigation is still in its early stages. According to RÚV, formal actions at the scene have concluded, and authorities are working to assess the full scope of the case. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

