From Iceland — The Lava Field Remains Hot And Dangerous For Hikers

Photo by John Rogers for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Icelandic Met Office has issued a warning regarding the lava field near Svartsengi, which remains hot and hazardous for hikers despite no recent volcanic activity. Data as of December 30, 2024, shows continued magma accumulation beneath the area, raising concerns about a potential eruption in the coming weeks, reports Vísir.

A new hazard assessment has been released, valid until January 14, 2025, with updated risk levels for nearby zones. Zone 6, in particular, has seen its hazard downgraded from significant (orange) to moderate (yellow) due to a reduced likelihood of lava flows. However, the Icelandic Met Office cautions that the lava field from the last eruption is still dangerous due to lingering heat and unstable terrain.

Deformation data indicates that magma is accumulating at a rate of over 3 cubic metres per second, a pace comparable to the lead-up to the November 20th eruption. If this rate continues, the magma volume beneath Svartsengi is expected to reach critical levels by late January, increasing the likelihood of a new eruption along the Sundhnúkur crater row.

The Met Office estimates the current magma volume to be between 12 and 15 million cubic metres, with the threshold for eruption risk projected to be crossed by early February.

Since the last eruption ended on December 8th, 2024, seismic activity near the Sundhnúkur crater row has been minimal. However, nearby regions, such as Eldey on the Reykjanes Ridge, experienced a swarm of around 200 earthquakes between December 29 and 31, including two over magnitude 3.

Earthquake activity in western Fagradalsfjall also continues, with over 60 minor tremors recorded in December at depths of 6–8 kilometres.