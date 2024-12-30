From Iceland — Powerful Earthquake Swarm At Reykjanes Ridge

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Seismic activity at the Reykjanes Ridge has increased significantly, with nearly 80 earthquakes recorded between December 28th and 29th, reports Vísir.

Böðvar Sveinsson, a natural hazard specialist at the Icelandic Met Office, confirmed the activity, describing it as a relatively strong earthquake swarm.

“They are moderately powerful, with two measuring above magnitude 3 and several others just below that, occurring both early this morning and later in the afternoon,” Böðvar said. He noted that it is too early to predict any developments based on the current activity.

“This is likely due to tectonic plate movements, but so far, there are no signs of volcanic tremor,” he added.