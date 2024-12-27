From Iceland — Meals For Emergency Room Patients Lost On Christmas Day

Photo by Landspítalinn hospital

A wagon carrying meals for 20 patients in the Fossvogur emergency room got lost on Christmas Day, RÚV reports.

The patients did not receive the meals they had ordered due to the wagon being lost during the ER’s relocation from Hringbraut to Fossvogur.

According to RÚV, the hospital’s employees reacted to the incident by gifting their personal meal trays to patients. Hospital employees were not at a complete loss though, as they had access to the hospital’s Christmas buffet in the staff cafeteria.