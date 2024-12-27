From Iceland — Meals For Emergency Room Patients Lost On Christmas Day

Meals For Emergency Room Patients Lost On Christmas Day

Published December 27, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Landspítalinn hospital

A wagon carrying meals for 20 patients in the Fossvogur emergency room got lost on Christmas Day, RÚV reports.
The patients did not receive the meals they had ordered due to the wagon being lost during the ER’s relocation from Hringbraut to Fossvogur.

According to RÚV, the hospital’s employees reacted to the incident by gifting their personal meal trays to patients. Hospital employees were not at a complete loss though, as they had access to the hospital’s Christmas buffet in the staff cafeteria.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!

Next:
Previous:


Latest

News
Record Volume Of Cannabis Confiscated In 2024

Record Volume Of Cannabis Confiscated In 2024

by

News
Naval Mine Weighing 145 Kilograms Detonated In Eyjafjörður

Naval Mine Weighing 145 Kilograms Detonated In Eyjafjörður

by

News
One Taken To Hospital After Fire At Trailer Park

One Taken To Hospital After Fire At Trailer Park

by

News
Fox Roaming Loose In Laugardalur

Fox Roaming Loose In Laugardalur

by

News
Future Of Kolaportið Flea Market Uncertain

Future Of Kolaportið Flea Market Uncertain

by

News
Árni Grétar Jóhannesson, Futuregrapher, Dead At 41

Árni Grétar Jóhannesson, Futuregrapher, Dead At 41

by

Show Me More!