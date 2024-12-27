From Iceland — Online Alcohol Merchants Closed By Police

The capital area police closed the operations of various alcohol merchants on December 26, RÚV and Vísir report. According to Icelandic alcohol laws, distribution and sale of liquor is prohibited during national holidays. The National Church’s official holidays during Christmas are December 24-26 and December 31.

According to RÚV, the merchants Smáríkið and Nýja vínbúðin were shut down temporarily. Per Icelandic law, state-operated businesses are the sole purveyors of alcohol, but recent legal and technological developments have created loopholes for private companies. The activity has been largely contested.

Increasing numbers of companies have begun selling alcohol online, offering in-store pickup. Earlier this year, Hagkaup started its own online alcohol store.

 

 

