From Iceland — Hagkaup To Start Alcohol Sales

Photo by Hagkaup

Hagkaup supermarket is nearing the launch of its online alcohol sales platform, with the service expected to begin within the next two weeks, according to CEO Sigurður Reynaldsson, as reported Vísir.

“We hope to start testing this week,” says Sigurður Reynaldsson, CEO of Hagkaup, in an interview with Vísir. It was reported in May that the store had plans to enter the alcohol market, with the initial plan to start in June. There were delays, and the launch was then scheduled for August. “Now we’re finally in the final stages. It took a bit more time than we expected,” says Sigurður.

He explains that the tech department staff is now returning from summer vacations, processes are being tested, and systems are being checked to ensure they will hold up when launched. They also had to apply for operating licenses and other time-consuming tasks.

“The plan is that next week or the week after, everything will be ready,” says Sigurður.

Response from the Ministers

The plans for Hagkaup’s online alcohol sales have sparked significant debate, given that alcohol sales in Iceland are regulated by the state monopoly, Vínbúðin (the State Alcohol and Tobacco Company of Iceland). The Minister of Health has stated that the sales are clearly illegal, while the Minister of Justice has disagreed, asserting the opposite.

Sigurður says the reception has been “lively.” It hasn’t affected the store’s plans and is not the reason for the delay in online alcohol sales. He has also stated that Hagkaup will control access well and better than in many other places.

“Precedents show that such stores have been operating here for three years without any objections. Perhaps it’s predictable that there are certain factions both for and against this, but we have strong arguments from the Minister of Justice and the Prime Minister,” says Sigurður.