From Iceland — New In Town: Buy My Chic, Bird, RVK Brewing Co. Tónabíó

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Reykjavík comes at you fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Here are a few places that opened over the last couple of months, whether you’re looking for craft beers, second hand clothes, or just to know what’s up in the city.

Buy My Chic

Óðinsgata 8b | Open: Tue-Saturday 12:00-18:00

In the timeless words of indie icons Of Montreal, “You know we suffer for fashion or whatever.” In this economy, there’s no reason your wallet should suffer for the joys of being adorned in designer names. Buy My Chic has this basic principle as their guiding philosophy, serving as pioneers of haute couture circular economy in Reykjavík. Started as a webshop and now a full-fledged brick and mortar boutique, the shop is the projet du cœur of fashionista Tinna Bergmann, whose own credits in the world de la mode are nothing to be sniffed at. Buy My Chic will get you looking fit while reducing excess and keeping you flush.

Bird

Hafnarstræti 5 (entrance on Tryggvagata)

A new bar has landed on one of Reykjavík’s most bar-dense blocks and we are absolutely flippin’ out over it. Having touched down just barely a month ago, the friendly and welcoming nest is reclaiming the northeast corner of Naustin as a spot for a good ol’ fashioned honest-to-goodness bar. Flipping the proverbial bird at the cocktail bar and small plates trends, this tavern is tapped with about a dozen solid brews and a neat menu of sandwiches named after metal legends, with the kitchen open until closing every night! For the birds who make their nest underground, their basement karaoke room promises to ruffle your feathers. That’s quite enough avian puns now. Fly on over to Bird (okay, just one more).

RVK Brewing Co. Tónabíó

Skipholt 33, 105 Reykjavík

The old Tónabíó house on Skipholt has a rich and storied history. Originally one of the first movie houses in Reykjavík, the building was known for ages as the city’s go-to bingo hall, Vinabær. Now the craft beer experts at RVK Brewing Co. have claimed the house as their new taproom, moving from their previous digs just one house over. Having ceremoniously closed their old brewery doors on June 14 with a full-on parade to their new home next door, RVK Brewing Co. has kept the old school charm of the historic building while giving it a new retro-chic look. They’ll have plenty of events coming up in the fall, so go sample their wares and make it your new favourite spot.

