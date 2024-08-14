From Iceland — Musician Halldór Bragason Dies In Fire

Photo by Facebook / Halldór Bragason

Musician Halldór Bragason died in a fire that broke out at his home on August 13, reports Vísir. Halldór, also known as Dóri, was a prominent figure in Iceland’s blues music scene.

The fire brigade received a call about a fire at a residential building on Amtmannsstígur around 8:00 on August 13. After firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered one person inside the apartment. The individual was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. It was later announced that the deceased was Halldór Bragason.

Halldór lived in the building and was alone in the apartment on the lower floor. Residents on other floors were able to evacuate on their own.

Halldór Bragason would have turned 68 in November. He is known for playing with bands such as Landsliðið, The Riot, Þrælarnir, Blúsboltarnir, and Big Nós. The band Vinir Dóra was named in his honour.

He was a leading figure in the blues scene for many years and was named an honourary member of the Reykjavik Blues Festival in 2013. Halldór was also actively involved in organising the festival.

For the past two years, Halldór had been bravely battling cancer. He received both psychological and physical support from Ljósið, a rehabilitation and support centre for cancer patients and their families. Halldór’s family and friends are participating in the Reykjavík Marathon to support Ljósið.

Halldór is survived by his adult son and granddaughter.

Chief Superintendent of the Reykjavík Metropolitan Police Grímur Grímsson stated that the cause of the fire remains unknown. The investigation into the fire’s origins is ongoing.