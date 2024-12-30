From Iceland — Police Searching For Man Who Attempted To Steal ATM

Photo by Police / Photo: HMH

Police in the capital region are still searching for the man who attempted to steal an ATM from a Landsbanki branch in Hafnarfjörður early Friday morning, reports Vísir. Despite clear surveillance footage capturing the incident, no official appeal for information has been issued.

According to authorities, the suspect reversed a stolen jeep into the bank’s branch on Fjarðargata, shattering its windows. He then secured a chain to the ATM and the vehicle in an effort to pull the machine out. The attempt failed, and the man fled the scene when it became clear his plan hadn’t gone as planned.

Police report no new developments in the case. While the man’s actions were clearly captured on surveillance cameras, he had covered his face during the attempted theft, which may work in his favour.