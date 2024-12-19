From Iceland — Artists Call For Diversity And Equity In National Grant Selection Process

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

After the results of the country’s largest national grant for visual artists — Listamannalaun (the Artist Salary) — were announced, a discussion sparked on social media among artists who had not received funding. On December 16, a letter co-written by three local artists was published, calling for of a conversation about the equity of the distribution process. The letter, co-signed by over 80 artists (about 25% of the applicants), addresses troubling demographic trends in the 2024 grant awards.

Listamannalaun is one of the most significant forms of financial support available for visual artists. While the letter celebrates the success of the awardees, it also raises concerns about the lack of diversity in the selection process. The data reveals that, of the 60 recipients, the average age was 52, and the number of artists under 30 was 0%. Artists of foreign origin made up just 12% of the awardees, and only 1.6% of the recipients came from outside Western Europe.

The number of artists not affiliated with the Iceland University of the Arts through either teaching or attendance was just 5% — just three artists.

The letter emphasises the gap between the national art scene and the grant’s selection process, pointing out that the underrepresentation of immigrants, young artists, and artists from rural areas is a systemic issue: only 20% of the awardees live outside the capital area. Additionally, medium-based disparities were noted, with conceptual art and sculpture dominating the grants, while mediums often more accessible to lower-class artists like painting, photography, ceramics, and textiles received significantly less recognition.

The co-signers of the letter expressed concern about the lack of representation for under-35s, with only 6% of the recipients falling under that age range. This demographic trend, they argue, could potentially stifle the growth of emerging voices and limit the relevance of the national art scene.

The artists call for transparency and equity in the selection process and urge the public funding system to recognise the value of artists from diverse backgrounds, educational levels, and practices. The letter emphasises that equitable funding is not only about fairness but also about ensuring the arts remain vibrant, relevant, and accessible to a broader audience.

“We strongly believe that the artist’s salary should grow to match the pace of a growing country. But a public institution should reflect the values and goals of the public, not of a select few,” the artists stated.

Read the full letter with signatures available on Gallery Kannski’s website.

