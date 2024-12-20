From Iceland — Coalition Government Agreement To Be Presented Next Weekend

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Leaders of the presumed coalition parties are set to announce their agreement for a coalition government on the weekend before Christmas. The party heads, Inga Sæland, Kristrún Frostadóttir, and Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir (People’s Party; Social Democratic Alliance; Liberal Reform Party, respectively) have conducted extensive negotiations since the results of the Alþingi election.

The politicians announced their intention at a press conference on December 19. When asked by media, Inga Sæland admitted the talks went well, certain that the new goverment will make “large and beautiful” strides in the interests of the People’s Party voters.

Among the items to be revealed is the formation of cabinets and list of ministers. According to RÚV’s sources, they report, overwhelming odds are that Kristrún will assume the role of prime minister.

Revisit the Grapevine’s 2024 election coverage.