From Iceland — Next Eruption Expected In February, Says Geophysicist

Next Eruption Expected In February, Says Geophysicist

Published December 20, 2024

Axel Sigurðarson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The next eruption at Sundhnúksgígar crater row near Grindavík is expected to occur at the end of January or beginning of February, says geophysicist Benedikt Ófeigsson. RÚV spoke with him  on December 19. 

Scientists base their guess on the readings of ground uplift in the area, which is growing rapidly. According to Benedikt, the current uplift corresponds with previous activity prior to an eruption event. 

Timing notwithstanding, Benedikt said that a new eruption is imminent according to available data. 

December 18 marked one year of the series of volcanic eruptions at Sundhnúkur. Since then, seven volcanic events have happened, lasting 114 days in total. Based on readings of ground uplift in the area, scientists 

Follow the Grapevine’s ongoing volcano coverage.

