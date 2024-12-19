From Iceland — Police Fired Taser For The First Time

Police Fired Taser For The First Time

Published December 19, 2024

Police / Photo: HMH

For the first time, police used a taser during an operation involving an armed individual who they say was exhibiting threatening behaviour, reports RÚV.

According to a statement, the police and the National Commissioner’s Special Unit were mobilised to Miklabraut due to the incident. Milder measures had been employed previously but were unsuccessful.

Since tasers were introduced into police equipment in September, they have been drawn 29 times across 17 cases. Yesterday’s incident marked the first instance of their actual use.

