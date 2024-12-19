From Iceland — The Consumer Agency To Initiate Proceedings Over English-Only Menus

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

During an inspection of menus and promotional materials at restaurants in downtown Reykjavík, the Consumer Agency found that 34 establishments presented such content exclusively in English, reports RÚV. Of these, 18 did not make changes in accordance with the agency’s remarks on prioritising Icelandic. The Consumer Agency plans to initiate formal proceedings against these 18 restaurants.

According to a report by the Consumer Agency, the agency had received complaints about the use of foreign languages in marketing materials downtown. An inspection of 83 restaurants revealed that 34 of them displayed menus and other promotional content solely in English. Six establishments had visible menus in Icelandic but used English for other promotional materials.

The Consumer Agency issued guidance to this latter group, outlining their obligation to use Icelandic in marketing materials.

A follow-up inspection was conducted at 36 restaurants where menus were either not visible in Icelandic or only available in English. Eighteen had made the necessary adjustments, while an equal number had not addressed the agency’s remarks.

Last year, the Consumer Agency and the Minister of Culture and Business Affairs signed a declaration of intent to launch an initiative aimed at raising awareness among businesses and the public about regulations regarding business practices and marketing.

The public was encouraged to report any promotional materials not in Icelandic to the Consumer Agency.