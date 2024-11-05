From Iceland — Pet Owners Demand Changes To Animal Import Regulations

Pet Owners Demand Changes To Animal Import Regulations

Published November 5, 2024

Concerned pet owners met today with a representative of the Acting Minister of Food Agriculture and Fisheries, demanding a review of regulations on the import of pets, reports RÚV.

Multiple pets and their owners gathered outside the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries to call on the Acting Minister to revisit the regulations regarding pet imports. The owners received a commitment that a working group would be established.

Icelandair halted pet transport in passenger flights on November 1, in line with a revised Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority regulation on importing dogs and cats, which took effect in April. Under this change, transporting pets in passenger cabins is prohibited, though they may be flown on cargo planes. Until now, Icelandair has transported the vast majority of dogs and cats entering Iceland.

