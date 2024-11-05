From Iceland — False Alarm As Volcano Prepares To Rumble

Photo by Axel Sigurðsson

In the early morning of November 4, a series of earthquakes were recorded between Stóra Skógfell and Sýlingarfell on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The Met Office’s alert responses were partially activated due to a possible magma intrusion. Most of the activity blew over in 30 minutes, after which the Met Office concluded there was no cause for concern, RÚV reports.

In conversation with Vísir, the Met Office’s natural disaster specialist Salóme Jórunn Bernharðsdóttir claimed area’s magma levels were not sufficient enough to start an eruption. However, they are growing closer to the limit.

On October 29, the Met Office published their estimation for an upcoming volcanic event. The office reported that a new eruption might be expected in Svartsengi at the end of November, due to the steadily growing levels and pace of ground uplift and pooling magma in the area.

Follow the Grapevine’s ongoing volcano coverage.