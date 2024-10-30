From Iceland — Icelandair To Stop Transporting Dogs On Passenger Flights

Icelandair To Stop Transporting Dogs On Passenger Flights

Published October 30, 2024

Alísa Kalyanova/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Starting November 1, Icelandair will no longer transport pets on its passenger flights, reports RÚV.

The shift means that pets will now only be transported using Icelandair’s cargo planes flying from New York and Liège in Belgium. However, most dogs come to Iceland from the Nordic countries and Germany, with many traveling from Eastern Europe. Each year, hundreds of dogs pass through the two quarantine stations in Iceland.

Erna Sigríður Ómarsdóttir, chairman of the Icelandic Kennel Club, described the change as a substantial setback for dog owners, especially since the majority of dogs entering Iceland have traditionally been transported by the airline. She notes that Icelandair’s decision affects not only dog breeders but also families returning home from abroad with their pets.

“It is already difficult to import dogs in general, and losing the airline that has been our carrier is a significant loss. Currently, around 80 to 90 percent of dogs entering the country are transported by Icelandair. So, this is indeed a massive blow,” says Erna Sigríður.

The policy change is the result of Icelandair’s decision not to invest in the necessary equipment to transport pets in the cargo holds of passenger planes, due to high costs and weight concerns.

Earlier this year, restrictions on pet transport were tightened when a ban on dogs weighing less than eight kilos being transported in the passenger cabin was introduced. Erna Sigríður criticised this move, stating, “This is a significant shock for pet owners, severely limiting the already difficult import process.”

