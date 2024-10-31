From Iceland — Candidacy Deadline For Parliamentary Elections Passed

Photo by Wikimedia Commons / Zinneke

The deadline for declaring one’s candidacy for the Nov. 30 parliamentary elections expired at noon today, reports RÚV. Twelve political parties announced their candidacies, but one withdrew.

Now that the candidacy deadline has passed, two things follow: the review of candidacy documents by the National Election Committee, and on the election campaign itself.

The parties intending to run in all constituencies are the Progressive Party, the The Liberal Reform Party, the Independence Party, the People’s Party, the Socialist Party of Iceland, the Democratic Party, the Centre Party, the Pirate Party, the Social Democratic Alliance, and the Left-Green Movement. The Responsible Future party submitted a candidacy notification in North Reykjavík.

Ástríður Jóhannesdóttir, the director of the National Election Committee, stated in the RÚV interview that everything has gone smoothly. The review of the documents submitted by the candidates is now underway.

“We cannot provide that information at this time. Representatives from eight political parties came today and submitted documents, either for one or more constituencies,” said Ástríður. “It looks promising.” The National Election Committee aims to have completed its review of the documents by 18:00 and will then discuss the results with representatives of the parties. If anything is missing or needs correction, the candidates will have 24 hours to address it.

The National Election Committee plans to clarify by no later than 16:00 on Sunday which lists are running. Then a 20-hour period for appeals will begin, followed by a two-day period for the appeals committee to make decisions if any appeals are filed.

